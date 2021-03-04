Homeowner dies in Three Rivers Recreation Area house fire

Fire

Two of man's three dogs also perish in blaze

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 55-year-old homeowner and two of his three dogs died in a fire that destroyed their home Wednesday evening in the Three Rivers Recreation Area near Culver, officials confirmed Thursday.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at a single-story home in the 11000 block of Southwest Meadow Lane in the gated community, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A neighbor, Eric Bramwell, said he heard the sound of ammunition, guns and propane tanks exploding.

“When I got the call, I was just trying to see if I could help out in any way,” Bramwell said Thursday. “By the time I got here, I could tell there was no hope in saving it.”

Lake Chinook Fire and Rescue responded almost immediately, officials said, but by the time they arrived, the house was engulfed. Further details were not immediately released.

The cause was under investigation, but deputies and neighbors said they believed it was some sort of cooking source, possibly a barbecue on the home’s deck.