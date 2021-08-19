Attic fire heavily damages historic Prineville home

Fire

(Update: Details, cause from Crook County fire official)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A stubborn fire traced to an electrical failure in the attic floor heavily damaged an historic home in downtown Prineville, officials said.

Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were called about 2:15 p.m. to the Thomas M. Baldwin House on West First Street, which was unoccupied when the fire broke out, Division Chief Russell Deboodt said.

They arrived to find flames and smoke venting through the roof, Deboodt said. While the fire was contained to the finished attic space, the rest of the home had significant water damage from crews work to put out the blaze.

Crews were still on scene Thursday evening, performing salvage and overhaul. Deboodt said firefighters were able to save several personal items from the home before they were damaged by the fire or water.

Photos and videos from witnesses showed flames leaping from the attic and roof of the Colonial Revival home, built in 1907 and listed in 1987 on the National Register of Historic Places, according to its Wikipedia entry.

Baldwin was one of Prineville's most prominent bankers in the early years of the 20th century, rising to become president of First National Bank, the region's oldest bank.

The fire’s cause was found to be an electrical failure in the attic floor, Deboodt said. No injuries were reported, and no other homes or structures damaged, the official said.

A police Facebook post stated, "Our thoughts go out to the owners and their family members that have memories in this historic residence."

A total of 16 firefighters were called out, with mutual-aid assistance from Prineville Police and Public Works, Oregon State Police, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. A Redmond Fire ambulance crews provided mutual-aid assistance with EMS calls during the fire.