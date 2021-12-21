NE Bend house fire claims life of family dog — who accidentally turned on stove

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northeast Bend family of four lost their dog in a kitchen fire that heavily damaged their home Tuesday night – and tragically, investigators say the dog apparently sparked the fire by accidentally turning on the stove while the family was out to dinner.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded just before 8 p.m. to the reported fire in the 63200 block of Gallop Court, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said. A neighbor spotted a fire on the roof and called Deschutes County 911.

Crews found a fire in the kitchen had spread into the attic and roof vents, Derlacki said. The fire was stopped fast, but the home sustained significant damage to the kitchen and roof structure. Derlacki said losses were estimated $100,000 to the home and contents. The owners have insurance, and their insurance company provided a hotel for the family to stay the night,

The fire apparently was caused by the dog trying to reach food on the stove top while the family was away, Derlacki said. The dog accidentally turned on the gas stove, catching material on the stove on fire and spreading to the rest of the kitchen.

"The Bend Fire Department reminds everyone to keep kids and pets away from cooking surfaces, even when cooking is not happening," Derlacki said in a news release. "A stove or appliance could accidentally be turned on without anyone’s knowledge, leading to a fire or burn injury. Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains – away from the cook top.