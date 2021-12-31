Early-morning fire destroys large shop in Camp Sherman; crews protect nearby barn

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire engulfed a large shop building in Camp Sherman early Friday morning, but Sisters-Camp Sherman fire crews prevented major damage to a nearby barn, Fire Chief Roger Johnson said.

Crews were dispatched around 3:40 a.m. to the fire in the 26000 block of Southwest Metke Lane, Johnson said.

The first firefighters to arrive found the shop building engulfed in flames, so crews focused their efforts on preventing the fire from spreading to the barn. They reported small explosions from the shop building as well.

Heat from the fire caused minor damage to the barn, but crews kept it from spreading to the structure, Johnson said.

A total of 18 firefighters responded, with four engines, two water tenders and four command units.

The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District received assistance from the Black Butte Ranch and Cloverdale fire agencies and Central Electric Cooperative.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, Johnson said. Preliminary loss estimates total $175,000 for the building and contents.