Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff for fallen St. Paul volunteer firefighter

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset Saturday in honor of St. Paul Fire District volunteer firefighter Austin Smith, who was fatally injured on Thursday while responding to a barn fire in Marion County.

St. Paul Fire District firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday to a large barn fire in St. Paul, KGW reported. Shortly after they arrived, an explosion occurred and Smith, 30, was severely injured. He was flown to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in Portland, where he died of his injuries.

"On behalf of the State of Oregon, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Austin Smith," said Governor Brown. "Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work, and we honor those who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our land, our communities, and fellow Oregonians. Dan and I are keeping Mr. Smith's family, friends, and the St. Paul community in our thoughts during this time as they mourn the loss of a dedicated community volunteer."