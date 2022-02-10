Fire in industrial oven causes $325,000 damage at SW Redmond door company

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire broke out Thursday morning in a large industrial oven at a southwest Redmond door manufacturing plant, causing an estimated $325,000 in damage, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 7:25 a.m. to Chase-Durus Doors on Southwest 13th Street, Fire Marshal Tom Mooney said.

Crews arrived to find the large industrial oven on fire, with flames threatening the commercial building’s interior, Mooney said. All workers had safely evacuated the structure.

Crews reached the oven and put out the blaze, then worked to remove smoke and water from the building. Mooney said no one was injured.

A total of 20 firefighters were called out, including a volunteer, with Bend Fire & Rescue providing mutual-aid assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Mooney said.