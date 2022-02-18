Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 12:26 AM

Madras fire extinguished in area of homeless camp

Large juniper tree burned in Madras fire Thursday evening
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Large juniper tree burned in Madras fire Thursday evening

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy spotted a large juniper tree on fire in Madras Thursday evening and crews soon extinguished the blaze, in the area of a homeless camp, deputies said.

The deputy was driving on Highway 97 near Cedar Street around 7 p.m. and observed the tree on fire just east of Safeway, Sgt. Ryan Grote said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 responded and put out the blaze. Grote said several loud explosions were heard from the fire, most likely from propane bottles.

The fire most likely was caused by a large burn barrel set up under the trees as a warming device at the homeless camp, the sergeant said.

No suspects were located, Grote said, and Madras police are investigating the incident.

Fire

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content