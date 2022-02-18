Madras fire extinguished in area of homeless camp

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy spotted a large juniper tree on fire in Madras Thursday evening and crews soon extinguished the blaze, in the area of a homeless camp, deputies said.

The deputy was driving on Highway 97 near Cedar Street around 7 p.m. and observed the tree on fire just east of Safeway, Sgt. Ryan Grote said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 responded and put out the blaze. Grote said several loud explosions were heard from the fire, most likely from propane bottles.

The fire most likely was caused by a large burn barrel set up under the trees as a warming device at the homeless camp, the sergeant said.

No suspects were located, Grote said, and Madras police are investigating the incident.