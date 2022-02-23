Smoke and alarms awaken Tumalo resident to attic fire that caused $150,000 damage

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Smoke and smoke alarms awakened a Tumalo resident early Wednesday morning to an attic fire that caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, a fire official said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded around 2:15 a.m. to the reported house fire in the 66000 block of White Rock Loop, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said.

The occupant, awakened by the smoke alarms and smoke in the home, safely evacuated and called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers.

The first engine crew to arrive found the working attic fire, Wyman said. Three engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and other personnel responded. The Cloverdale and Redmond fire departments provided mutual-aid assistance.

The home and contents were valued at $400,000, with $150,000 in losses, Wyman said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The resident declined an offer of American Red Cross disaster-relief assistance, Wyman said.