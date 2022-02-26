Barking dog awakens Madras residents to early-morning ‘tiny home,’ trailer fire

(Update: Clarifying, they were sleeping in travel trailer)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The barking of their dog awakened southeast Madras residents and allowed them to escape a fire early Saturday morning that destroyed their travel trailer and adjacent “tiny home,” an official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No.1 crews ere dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to a structure fire in the 500 block of Southeast Grizzly Road, Captain Mark Johnson said.

As they headed to the scene, law enforcement reported the trailer and adjacent tiny home under construction were on fire, but all occupants were out, Johnson said.

Crews arrived to find the travel trailer and adjacent structure fully involved. They initiated attack to put out the blaze and protect exposures, working in challenging 15-degree weather.

The residents said they were sleeping in the travel trailer when they were awakened by their dog barking. When they opened their door, they found the adjacent building on fire, so they got in their pickup, which they use to tow the trailer, to get away and stay safe.

Johnson said they were able to escape unhurt, but the trailer and tiny home were a total loss.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Madras Police and Jefferson County EMS provided mutual-aid assistance.