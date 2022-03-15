Garage fire spreads to NW Redmond home; no injuries, firefighters rescue several cats

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire in a garage full of personal belongings spread to part of a northwest Redmond home Tuesday afternoon, but all occupants got out unhurt and firefighters kept it from spreading further while rescuing several cats.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. to the reported garage fire at a home in the 200 block of Northwest Nineth Street, Captain Bill Welch said.

While crews were on the way, dispatchers relayed that the fire had extended into the home. Firefighters arrived to find the garage and part of the small two-story home ablaze, Welch said.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading into more of the home as they ensured all occupants were out.

Welch said they were challenged by the occupant’s collection of personal belongings, a steady wind at 10-15 mph and a downed, live power line in the yard.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. A loss figure was still being determined.