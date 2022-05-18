Sisters Ranger District plans small prescribed burn Thursday for fire investigator training
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Sisters Ranger District plans to ignite a five-acres prescribed burn on Thursday to generate a training environment for students enrolled in the Forest Service’s fire investigator class.
Firefighters will burn the training unit, located adjacent to Forest Service Road 16 near Black Pine Springs area. No road or trail closures are anticipated. Minimal drift smoke may be visible from FSR 16.
Comments