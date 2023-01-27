Fire breaks out in attic, damages home in Sunriver

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that broke out in the attic damaged a two-story home in Sunriver Friday morning, officials said.

Sunriver Fire and Rescue firefighters, Sunriver police and crews from the Bend and La Pine fire departments responded to the reported fire around 9:25 a.m. in the on Sumac Lane, Sunriver Fire Public Information Officer Jim Bennett said.

More than a dozen fire personnel arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the attic space and smoke spreading in the home, Bennett said.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. It was primarily contained to the attic and roof space, with damage to the rooms below.

The home was unoccupied at the time, Bennett said, and there were no injuries. A damage estimate was still being compiled, and the fire’s cause will be investigated by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.