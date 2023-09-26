KTVZ resumes NewsChannel 21 newscasts from temporary studio, thanks to OSU-Cascades

We also want to thank Bend Fire for their quick response

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NewsChannel 21 has resumed news broadcasts, thanks to a temporary studio spot provided by OSU-Cascades after a small fire Tuesday evening at the KTVZ studios caused limited damage and no injuries.

Bend Fire and Rescue crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday to the report of smoke at the station on O.B. Riley Road, Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said.

Staff noticed smoke, called 911 and evacuated the building.

The newsroom and studio were not impacted. Damage was confined to a single office.

During our first newscast from the temporary location, NewsChannel 21 Anchor Lee Anderon thanked Bend Fire crews for responding quickly, keeping damage to a minimum and everyone safe.

He also expressed gratitude to our hosts at OSU-Cascades, saying "the staff has been wonderful in helping us quickly set up a makeshift studio."