Drake Park trees get green-ribbon message – for a while – in call to spare them

(Update: Member of group says ribbons were removed)

Women opposed to removal for new trail say: 'Don't cut down, go around'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- About a dozen threatened trees in Drake Park were wrapped Saturday in green ribbons with tags and a message, including a giant Ponderosa pine that is more than 10 feet in circumference. But the move to spare the trees took a turn Sunday when the ribbons were removed.

It was no advance St. Patrick’s Day event, but citizen activism to save trees currently in the way of a planned 10-foot wide paved trail by Mirror Pond, the plan's critics said in a news release Sunday, which continues below.

The eight women said they are unaffiliated with any group and decided to take action, after the (Bend) Planning Commission approved the Bend Parks and Recreation District’s $6.6 million plan for projects in Drake and Pacific parks.

The messages on the ribbons stated, “Don’t cut me down. Go around.” A tag gives more information about the trail and asks to honor the trees, get creative, and find a way for both a new trail and leaving the iconic trees stand, with the email address for Bend Mayor Sally Russell.

Their point? The city should mark all the three dozen trees that might be removed, invite the public to weigh in on the new trail, and come up with citizen-generated creative solutions that would save what makes Drake Park special.

Simply putting forward written plans makes it difficult for people to see the actual trees that could come down. What is likely to happen, the women say, is that when the parks department starts felling them, then there will be outrage -- after it’s too late to change course.

The women said they are in favor of many aspects of the new recreation plan that includes restoring riparian habitat.

"The part that is irreconcilable is the insistence on keeping the planned trail design close to Mirror Pond’s edge and barreling through standing trees, rather than going around them," their statement said.

"Why not create a winding pathway designed to slow people down, and showcase the trees that make Drake Park special? Trees should become the focus, not the obstacle."

The park district has said it plans to plant a roughly equal number of Ponderosa pines as part of the project. But Marina Richie, a member of the group, told NewsChannel 21 on Sunday that "cutting down big, mature trees and planting small saplings all of one species" is not acceptable.

"We don't oppose planting a few more pines, but not as a tradeoff," Richie said.

Richie said the ribbons were placed on the trees Saturday -- gently, using small tacks -- and they put three back on amid Sunday's winds (which coincidentally toppled a few tall trees elsewhere in Bend). But she said she returned to the park later to find the ribbons had been removed -- by whom, she doesn't know.

The bigger issue, the group said, is "how Bend values its elder trees, and the lack of a tree ordinance that gives priority to protecting long-standing trees that capture the most carbon, give the most shade, shelter the most wildlife, and make Bend a beautiful and livable city."

The women said people who want to comment on the Drake Park trees and the new trail should contact both Mayor Russell and park board members (each personally via email) to share their concerns at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/about/board-of-directors/

Bend Park and Rec Executive Director Don Horton had no immediate comment on Sunday about the green-ribbon protest but said they might have a statement on Monday.