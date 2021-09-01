Over 100 Bend HS, Bear Creek Elementary teachers, staff sign letter opposing nearby homeless camp

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 100 teachers and support staff at two northeast Bend schools have signed a letter to city councilors and the Bend-La Pine School Board in opposition to the city's proposed managed homeless campsite between the two schools.

Bend city councilors agreed two weeks ago to let staff proceed with examining the site off NE Ninth Street and a second to the south off SE Third Street for managed camps that would provide quiet hours, rules on how to resolve disputes, running water and portable sanitation services. The city is also looking to create space for campers to put up tents, RVs or cars.

"Please do not add the city of Bend's first-ever homeless camp next to our schools," the Bear Creek Elementary and Bend Senior High teachers and staff said in their letter. Some of those who signed were among the 47 current and former Bend High coaches who sent a previous, similar letter to the city.

"If the city chooses to set up a homeless camp in Bend, we ask the first-ever homeless camp experiment NOT be located next to 1,995 children as its neighbors," Tuesday's letter stated

They also invited Mayor Sally Russell and city councilors to tour the proposed Ninth Street site during a lunch break with a group of teachers, staff and students from the two schools.

The issue is not on the Wednesday night city council agenda, though it could be raised during the visitors' portion of the meeting, or by staff or councilors.