Redmond church tries again to expand safe parking program with new, downtown location

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Safe Parking program has been looking to expand in recent months, to help more of those who are living in a vehicle and are seeking a safe, secure place to park with the goal to transition into permanent housing.

Mountain View Fellowship Church and its community development group are offering such spaces at the church and Redmond's VFW hall, Redmond but have had some challenges in expansion. In August, organizers faced plenty of backlash from the community and neighbors of a site being prepared at NW 19th and Pershall, on city-owned land, prompting the city to scrap those plans.

Now, organizers have proposed a new location has been proposed -- this time on Deschutes County-owned property at SE 7th Street and Evergreen Avenue in Redmond.

If approved, the program will run on a 90-day trial period with management of the site, participant agreement contracts, sanitation services, and other metrics for success.

Neighbors were notified on Friday, with an invitation to an open house discussion about the planned 90-day trial period.

Here's the notification that was sent out:

Carly Keenan is meeting with program organizers. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.