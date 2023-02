Valentine’s Day is February 14th. It is also the busiest time of year for many Central Oregon florists.

Ana of Ana’s Rose N’ Thorn, a floral shop in Bend, lends tips on how to maneuver a successful Valentine’s Day!

She says, if you want to make sure your flowers arrive on time, send them before February 14th. Also, adding candy, jewelry or even a stuffed animal to your gift will make it more meaningful.