Bear Creek Elementary students ‘walk and roll’ to class with Bend mayor, city staff and Commute Options

Bear Creek Elementary students 'walked and rolled' to school with supportive adults Wednesday morning
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Students across the country biked, scootered and walked to school Wednesday morning as part of International Walk and Roll to School Day. The event is held every year to promote healthy habits and transportation awareness.

Local nonprofit Commute Options leads students to school every year in Bend. This year, city staff and coordinators, along with Mayor Melanie Kebler, walked with Bear Creek Elementary students to school Wednesday.

Isabella Warren spoke with coordinators to learn how a walk in the morning can help students in the classroom. Her report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

