Bear Creek Elementary students ‘walk and roll’ to class with Bend mayor, city staff and Commute Options

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Students across the country biked, scootered and walked to school Wednesday morning as part of International Walk and Roll to School Day. The event is held every year to promote healthy habits and transportation awareness.

Local nonprofit Commute Options leads students to school every year in Bend. This year, city staff and coordinators, along with Mayor Melanie Kebler, walked with Bear Creek Elementary students to school Wednesday.

