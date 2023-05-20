Third night of thunderstorms brings hailstorms, sparks fires; flooding closes Jordan Road near Lake Billy Chinook

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A third straight night of thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Saturday evening, bringing more lightning, thunder, rain and hailstorms, sparking several wildfires, most caught small, while prompting a flash flood warning and Jefferson County road closure due to high water.

A text alert from Jefferson County 911 dispatchers around 10 p.m. said Jordan Road was closed at Lake Billy Chinook was closed due to flooding.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued numerous strong or severe thunderstorm warnings east of the Cascades, advising of potentially damaging winds and hail.

A Madras-area weather spotter reported hail nearly an inch in size, while smaller hail was reported near Prineville.

Central Oregon firefighters responded to four lightning-sparked fire starts late Saturday -- two near Sisters, one east of the Bend Airport and one near Tumalo. Officials said all were held to under a quarter-acre and contained.

Aerial reconnaissance will be flying Sunday morning as temperatures rise to look for other new starts, officials said.

To the east, Gilliam County fire personnel and BLM engine crews stopped forward progress on the lightning-sparked Rattlesnake Fire, which was mapped at 350 acres. The fire was spotted Friday near Rock Creek, above the John Day River, and winds Saturday increased fire activity.

Several cities around the inland Northwest broke or tied records Saturday, including Redmond, which tied a May 20th record of 87 degrees set in 1967.