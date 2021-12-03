Two of four suspects arrested in string of Madras business burglaries; photos show getaway car

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two of four suspects have been arrested, a third man identified and a woman and getaway car also are being sought in a string of October burglaries at a half-dozen Madras businesses, including three marijuana dispensaries, police said Friday.

Officers have been investigating the series of burglaries the evening of Oct. 10 and early morning of Oct. 11 at three marijuana dispensaries – Diamond Tree, Plantae and Green Knottz – as well as Bi-Mart, T&D Nails and Platt Electric, Detective Brent Schulke said.

Through the investigation, four people were found to be involved in the burglaries. Two men have been arrested, one in Warm Springs this week, and charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and four counts of second-degree criminal mischief. A third is wanted on the same charges, the detective said.

An unidentified woman believed to be the driver of a getaway car is being sought, and security photos of the vehicle were released Friday. Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer Josh Roth or Detective Schulke at 541-475-2424

The detective said Madras Police want to thank the Warm Springs Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Adult Probation for their assistance, as well as the Warm Springs and Madras communities for their help in the ongoing investigation.