New Madras police chief, Timothy Plummer, sworn into office

He's served in interim position since early March

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A few days after the Madras City Council made their decision, Timothy Plummer was sworn in Friday by Mayor Mike Lepin as the city's new, permanent police chief.

Councilors on Tuesday night appointed Plummer to fill the chief position vacated by the resignation of Tanner Stanfill last November.

"The search for our city’s new Police Chief was the most important role we have filled recently,” stated HR & Administrative Director Charo Miller. “Our troops have pulled together, asked for, and received help when needed; they worked long hours without complaint in order to maintain a police department to ensure there would continue to be a police department for this community.

"We are very thankful for the level of patience and endurance they have each humbly shown while this selection process for Tim has been completed. This team is also very pleased with the Council’s selection for their new Chief.”

Tim Plummer brings the right kind of experience to Madras PD. As part of the International Association of Chief’s of Police, Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Section, he has local, state, national and international level experience working with and consulting industry leaders, policy committee members, the DPSST Board, the Secretary of State’s Office, legislators, judges, prosecutors, and collaborating with law enforcement agency heads and leadership.

He has served as the Vice Chair of the Oregon Driving Under the Influence Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force. Tim has even worked to create program policies and standards for the certification of all Drug Recognition Expert law enforcement officers in Oregon, even certifying one of our own Madras PD officers in 1999.

The leadership, mentoring and training he brings to the department will be crucial for the rebuilding that he will facilitate. Only two of the remaining patrol positions are left to fill, and the department is looking forward to adding one additional evidence technician position in the upcoming fiscal year.

This new role as chief will add to Tim’s 30 years of professional level work in the field of public safety. Tim retired from the Oregon State Police prior to serving as Madras PD’s Director of Police Services since March 7th of this year.

Mr. Plummer holds a DPSST Supervisor Certificate, is a current Certified Drug recognition Expert (DRE)/DRE Instructor, and is also a Facilitator for the International Public Safety Leadership and Ethics Institute (IPSLEI). He belongs to the following professional organizations: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), International Association of Chiefs of Police DRE Section, Associate Board Member for Clear Alliance, Oregon DUII Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force member.