NYPD searches for second suspect in Bronx shooting that killed two men

By Liam Reilly and Emma Tucker, CNN

A search is underway for a second suspect involved in a Bronx shooting on Saturday night that killed two men, according to the New York Police Department.

One of the two suspects involved in the shooting, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody with charges pending against him. The firearm he allegedly used was recovered at the scene, police said.

An ongoing investigation into the incident identified a second suspect, who remains at large, police said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of a male shooting victim just before 11 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso as well as a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face upon arriving at the scene, the agency said.

Emergency Medical Services transported both men to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The shooting took place as New York and other cities nationwide are experiencing a rise in homicides and gun violence incidents that began in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference in January, police recovered more than 6,000 guns in the city last year. Police made 4,497 gun arrests in 2021, up 3% from 2020 but a 26% rise from 2019, CNN previously reported.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between two men at a baby shower, according to CNN affiliate ABC7. The confrontation escalated when the two men went outside the building, where a 28-year-old shot the 24-year-old victim in the torso, according to ABC7, citing police officials.

Then, another 28-year-old man who is alleged to be a friend of the 24-year-old victim, took the gun and shot the 28-year-old, ABC7 reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.