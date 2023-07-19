At least two dead, multiple injured, after shooting in Auckland building

By Tara John, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Hira Humayun, CNN

(CNN) — At least two people have died and several others were injured after shooting erupted inside a building in central Auckland, New Zealand police said Thursday.

The shooting is “an isolated incident,” and “not a national security risk,” New Zealand police said on Twitter, adding that multiple injuries were reported and “and at this stage we can confirm two people have died.”

“The male offender is also deceased,” police added.

A man, covered in blood, was captured by CNN affiliate Newshub being carried from the scene by police. He was treated on site by an ambulance after gunshots were heard coming from the scene, it reported.

Police say the incident “unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22 a.m. (local time).” It added that the shooter, who was male, “moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm.”

When he reached the “upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later. Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances,” authorities added.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, who described the incident to New Zealand public radio RNZ as a “dreadful thing to happen in our city at a time when the rest of the world’s watching us over the football.”

The reported shooting casts a cloud over the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which is set to kick off later on Thursday in Auckland.

“This is not something that happens here, in fact I’m shocked that it’s happened here,” Brown told RNZ.

Brown asked residents to avoid travel to the city’s center. “This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city center,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Auckland Transport says passengers coming in to the city should delay travel. Cordons are in place funneling people away from the area. All of the connecting streets are closed,” he added.

New Zealand’s parliament voted to ban military-style semi-automatic weapons in 2019, weeks after the Christchurch massacre left 50 people dead.

Then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told lawmakers they were giving “a voice” to those killed in the mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques, which Ardern described as “the darkest of days in New Zealand’s history.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.