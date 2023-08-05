Skip to Content
Former Pakistan PM Khan given three years in jail after guilty verdict in corruption trial

By Sophia Saifi and Azaz Syed, CNN

Islamabad (CNN) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was found guilty in a corruption trial, a verdict that disqualifies him from holding political office.

Khan was arrested at his home in Lahore after the court’s ruling, his PTI party said.

The trial relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

PTI said that an appeal on behalf of Khan has been lodged in the Supreme Court against the decision.

The former prime minister has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

This is a developing news story. More follows…

