Niger junta says ‘high treason’ evidence gathered to prosecute ousted president Bazoum

By Umaro Djau, CNN

(CNN) — The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) of Niger, the military council that toppled the government in July, said in a statement on Sunday that they have gathered the necessary evidence to “prosecute” Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and “undermining” the security of the country.

“The Nigerien government has to date, gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities for high treason and undermining internal and external security of Niger,” the CNSP said.

The CNSP said Bazoum regularly receives visits from his doctor and the last visit was on Saturday, August 12.

They added that the doctor did not raise any problem as to Bazoum’s state of health and members of his family.

On July 26, the CNSP seized power in Niger, sparking international condemnation and renewed uncertainty in a volatile part of Africa beset by coups and militant extremism.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.