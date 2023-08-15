Skip to Content
At least 10 dead after huge explosion in Dominican Republic

By Gerardo Lemos and Jessica Hasbun, CNN

(CNN) — At least 10 people died and 37 more were injured in an explosion in the Dominican Republic on Monday, according to the office of President Luis Abinader.

A further 11 people are missing following the blast, which occurred in the town of San Cristobal in the south of the country, the president’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

More than two dozen rescue units responded to the explosion, and the injured were taken to various hospitals. The cause of the explosion has not been established, added the statement.

In remarks from the National Palace on Monday, President Luis Abinader expressed his concern for the situation and said he is closely following events, state broadcaster RTVD’s Central 4 Noticias reported.

