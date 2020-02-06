Rains cause flooding, evacuations in NE Oregon, W. Washington

Oregon-Northwest

(Update: Adding Umatilla County flooding)

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ/AP) -- The Umatilla River caused significant flooding in many areas of Umatilla County on Thursday and crested Thursday night at Pendleton at over 19 feet, two feet above major flood stage, officials said.

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office said several rivers and streams rose, flooding several areas, some where residents self-evacuated their homes due to high water.

An emergency evacuation was ordered Thursday evening for residents near the Umatilla River or its larger tributaries on the Umatilla Indian Reservation

Meanwhile, a flood watch is in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington as heavy rains pound the region.

Numerous roads were closed in the region because of water over the roadway and at least one apartment building in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah was evacuated. Officials warned of landslide risks, and slides throughout the region were also closing roads.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday for 19 Washington counties because of the storms. King County Executive Dow Constantine in Seattle signed an emergency declaration Thursday to speed up response to storm damage.