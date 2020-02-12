Ecola State Park closed due to slide damage

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- People seeking winter vistas of the north Oregon coast will need to find them elsewhere as Ecola State Park near Cannon Beach has been closed indefinitely.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the park is closed south of the Indian Beach day-use area, after a large section of the Crescent Beach trail slid over the cliff, damaged the entrance road and disconnected the park’s main waterline over the weekend.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the landslide also cut off all running water in the park. Officials say visitors at Ecola Sunday were all escorted out safely.

