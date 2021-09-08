Gov. Brown orders public flags lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, September 9 in honor of U.S. Forest Service contract firefighter Frumencio Ruiz Carapia, who was killed on August 23 when he was struck by a falling tree while working to contain the Gales Fire in Lane County.

This flag order coincides with the date of Ruiz Carapia's memorial service in Medford.

"On behalf of the State of Oregon and a grateful community, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Frumencio Ruiz Carapia," said Governor Brown. "Wildland firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave those they love and cherish to protect people they may never meet. We honor the memory of Mr. Ruiz Carapia and will remember his sacrifice."

The National Wildfire Suppression Association will hold a ceremony in Ruiz Carapia's honor at noon on Thursday, at the Jackson County Expo Center. His body then will be sent to Querétaro, Mexico, where his mother and brothers live. A GoFundMe page has been created by a neighbor to help the family with death-related expenses.