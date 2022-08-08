Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake nearly doubles in size, tops 3,200 acres; more heat, storms due

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cedar Creek Fire that has closed the Waldo Creek Wilderness Area surged and nearly doubled in size on Sunday, topping 3,200 acres as the National Weather Service issued a new Red Flag (fire weather) warning and heat advisory for the the first couple days of the new week over much of the region.

Here's the Monday updates on that and the Windigo, Potter and Beech Creek fires:

Cedar Creek Fire

August 8, 2022

Daily Update – 8:00 AM

Acres: 3,234 | Contained: 0% | Total personnel: 236 |Start Date: August 1, 2022| Cause: Lightning |

Location: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR | Fuels: Heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush, and grass

Highlights: Yesterday, the fire was active on the northwest perimeter near Spirit Lake and on the southwestern flank. One scooper and four helicopters worked to moderate fire behavior, using Hills Creek Lake as a water source. Firefighters had planned to construct fireline closer to the fire’s edge on the northern flank but with increased fire activity in the area, they returned to Forest Road (FR) 2417 and continued preparing the road as a future control feature. Fire also continued backing down toward Black Creek Road, which crews are still planning to use as a containment line for the southern flank of the fire.

Operations: Heavy equipment will begin arriving today and more are slated to join crews prepping FR 2417 and Black Creek Road (FR 2421) in the coming days. Masticators will be deployed to chip small diameter woody material along roadsides to make them a safer control feature for firefighters. Crews will continue to scout for containment opportunities north and west of the fire perimeter. Aircraft will be available to support containment efforts on the ground and moderate fire behavior.

Evacuations: Currently, there are no evacuations in place.

Weather: Conditions are expected to moderate today, with slightly cooler temperatures around 80 degrees and higher relative humidity between 20-30 percent. Winds are forecast out of the northwest 3 to 6 mph gusting to 13 mph in the afternoon. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning today and lasting through Tuesday.

Closures: The entire Waldo Lake Wilderness area is closed due to the Cedar Creek Fire. This includes all trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake. The lake itself remains open as well as campgrounds on the east side. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place in a ten-mile radius around the fire.

Restrictions: Fire restrictions are in place on the Willamette National Forest with the exception of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited, except in designated campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heaters using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed if they can be switched on and off. Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads, including within the Huckleberry Flats and Santiam Pass OHV areas.

Smoke: Smoke Forecast Outlooks (in both English and Spanish) are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook. Air quality in Oakridge, Oregon is expected to be good with the best time of day to recreate outdoors being late afternoon.

Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp-Shelter Fires Update – August 08, 2022

Yesterday, lines held against higher temperatures and changing winds. Progress was made on all fires and the Windigo Fire is now 25% contained. A Red Flag Warning for lightning and gusty winds will be in effect starting today and continue until tomorrow evening, testing fire lines again. A Red Flag Warning is defined by a combination of critical fire conditions such as warmer temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds—which produce an increased risk of fire danger. A small amount of precipitation is expected overnight through Tuesday morning.

Crews on the Windigo Fire were able to lay hoses around the entire western half and are more than 60% around the eastern side. Today, mop-up will continue around the entire perimeter. Firefighters on the Potter Fire will continue to develop and strengthen primary, alternate, and contingency lines. If favorable weather conditions are present later in the week, crews will be able to use more direct strategies.

The Big Swamp Fire is now being measured at 102 acres after an overnight infrared flight. Yesterday, crews fought spot fires while dozers improved lines. Today, firefighters will continue to strengthen lines and add hoses. There may be opportunities to go direct on the eastern portion using Forest Road 2153.

The Shelter Fire, Fire 210, and Fire 212 are all contained. Crews will continue to patrol these incidents.

Resources on the fires include 674 total personnel comprised of 16 handcrews, 33 engines, heavy equipment, eight Type 1 Helicopters, and one Type 3 Helicopter. Two fixed-wing scoopers are available out of Eugene.

High temperatures will reach 84-89 degrees. Wind direction will change midday and flow from the west with speeds between 5-8 mph and gusts of up to 15 mph on ridge tops and valleys. Fire spotting distances may be up to ¼ - ½ mile with an 80-85% chance of ignition on the dry fuels. Visit AirNow.gov for smoke information.

Windigo Fire

Acreage: Approx. 1,053 acres

Containment: 25%

Location: 20 miles southwest of La Pine, OR

Cause: Lightning

Potter Fire

Acreage: Approx. 234 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: 8 miles northeast of Toketee Lake

Cause: Lightning

Closures: For firefighter and public safety follow the Windigo and Potter Closure Orders.

• Pacific Crest Trail – visit https://www.pcta.org/discover-the-trail/closures/oregon/ for more information.

• Forest Service Road (FSR) 60 from the junction with FSR 6020 on the Deschutes National Forest to FSR 2612 on the Umpqua National Forest

• Forest Service Road (FSR) 2610 from Lemolo Dam to Calapooya Mountain









Beech Creek Fire Update – August 8, 2022

JOHN DAY, PRAIRIE CITY, and HINES, OR – (Monday, August 8, 2022) Containment percentage continues to climb on the Beech Creek Fire, up to 69% and remaining within the same footprint at 155 acres. A heat advisory is in effect today with an increased potential for afternoon thunderstorms and strong outflow winds through Tuesday evening. Some of the resources assigned to the Beech Creek Fire will be made available locally to increase initial attack response in the event of new fire starts.

The fire continues to consume unburned fuels within established containment lines south of Hwy 395. Pockets of heat held in burning root systems and tree stumps can present a challenge to suppression efforts and slow containment progress. Firefighters are utilizing water tenders, engines, and extensive hose lays to target these areas within the fire interior.

With containment lines becoming more secure and fire behavior diminishing, the High Desert Type 3 Team will plan to transition the fire back to the local unit by end of shift Tuesday, August 9th. The Team will ensure the incoming incident commander has all the necessary resources to effectively continue suppression operations.

Those traveling along Hwy 395 between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon can expect some delays as fire personnel continue to work along the roadway. Flaggers and a pilot car are leading traffic through the fire area. Smoke may be visible from the road. For updated information on delays or road closures prior to traveling in the area please visit: https://www.tripcheck.com.

The public are encouraged to be aware of the elevated fire danger on the Malheur National Forest. Current fire conditions and public use restrictions can be found on the Forest webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/malheur.

For additional fire information, please visit: Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8301