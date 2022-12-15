Oregon state fire marshal launches new grant to help communities better prepare for wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has opened the application period for a new $18 million grant fund geared toward helping communities be better prepared for wildfire.

The Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant is a competitive opportunity open to local governments, special districts, structural fire service agencies, and non-governmental organizations that can use the funds to support individual community members. Those eligible can apply for funding for wildfire risk reduction projects, equipment, and staff to support local efforts.

The funds will enable local organizations to create and/or support existing programs that reduce wildfire risk. These projects may include yard debris recycling days, curbside chipping programs, community education, equipment purchases, Firewise community support, and staffing to support local efforts.

“This grant fund is a major step forward in giving communities the tools they need to be better adapted to living with wildfire,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “These funds will empower communities to create solutions that work best for them. They also embody the essence of our mission of protecting people, property, and communities from wildfire.”

The OSFM will host two virtual educational webinars for those interested in learning more about the grant. Links to attend can be found on the OSFM’s website.

December 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m.



The application period is open until January 31, 2023. To learn more about the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant and to apply, visit www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/OSFM-Grants.aspx.

ABOUT FIRE ADAPTED OREGON

Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative was created to help prepare communities for wildfire and reduce its impacts. Fire Adapted Oregon offers education and training to empower communities to protect themselves and their property from wildfire.