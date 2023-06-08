Willamette, Siuslaw national forests move to ‘moderate’ fire danger

CORVALLIS/SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to a historically dry spring and unseasonably warm temperatures, Siuslaw and Willamette National Forest officials raised fire danger from ‘low’ to ‘moderate’ as of Wednesday.

This transition serves notice that risk of fire is increasing and the public needs to be extra vigilant on forest lands.

“From the coast to the Cascade mountains, there’s been little rainfall over the last month,” said Eric Miller, Acting Fire Staff Officer for the Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Organization. “We’ve already had small fires on both National Forest managed land and near-by state and private lands in northwest Oregon. Our fire crews and aviation resources stand ready, but we need the public’s help to decrease human-caused fire starts.”

There are currently no public use restrictions in place for fire, but Forest Service officials urge everyone to exercise caution while recreating in the woods, especially if they have a campfire. A campfire should be contained in a pre-existing or robust fire ring with a shovel and water in reach. The campfire should be kept small and at least five feet away from any flammable material, including overhanging tree limbs. Never leave a campfire unattended and ensure any burning material is cold to the touch before leaving the area.

Fire restrictions can change quickly and the public is encouraged to “Know Before You Go” and to check local conditions before visiting forest lands. To report a wildfire, please call 9-1-1.

Additional fire information is available on the Siuslaw National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/siuslaw/fire and the Willamette National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/willamette/fire.