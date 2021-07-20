Family who lost everything in last year’s Holiday Farm Fire gives back to Redmond community

Redmond

Hands out restaurant gift cards before moving to Oklahoma

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Krystal Vaughn and her two kids have been living in a Redmond motel since last September. They lost everything when the Holiday Farm Fire destroyed the town of Blue River and they had to flee.

Vaughn and her family are moving to Oklahoma this week, but wanted to give back to the community who helped them after what Vaughn says was the "worst year of their lives."

That's why Vaughn and her kids went to Mo's Egg House restaurant in Redmond and handed out a number of $30 gift cards they had -- also knowing they weren't going to need them any more.

