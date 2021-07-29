‘Just feels right’: Redmond boy, 7, hosts lemonade stand for neighbor fire victims

Redmond

(Update: Adding video, comments from lemonade stand hosts, house fire victims)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After his neighbors lost their house to a fire, one 7-year-old neighbor boy decided it was time to act, in the form of a lemonade stand.

Redmond community members stopped by Callen Oliveira's homemade lemonade stand on SW Cascade Vista Drive to grab a cold drink, and help some neighbors in need.

Callen’s mother, Lora Oliveira, said the idea came together rather quickly.

"We realized that we could have a purpose beyond just making money, that we could actually do it for someone else that had a need,” Lora said. “The kids were extremely excited and motivated so really it was driven by them."

Lora said she and Callen like to take walks around the neighborhood.

When they heard two of their neighbors' homes burned down from improper oil disposal on July 13, it was Callen who came up with an idea to help.

"So I just had the idea to help them, and I thought up a lemonade stand, which I had always wanted to do,” Callen said.

The boy says it was something he felt he had to do.

"Because it just feels right -- it feels right to help them,” Callen said.

He had some help from a few neighborhood friends, Grace and Mercy Myers.

"It's fun to help neighbors,” Grace Myers said.

"Well because it's kind to others,” Mercy added.

Callen was surprised by the turnout, but stuck to the game plan.

"We're gonna split it for each family, and it's going to be really nice and fun,” Callen said, talking about the money raised.

Dennis and Shirley Scouten are one of the families who lost their a home.

"I mean, losing your house is pretty traumatic, but all of this really lessens the burden,” Scouten said.

They had no idea the lemonade stand was happening until they came by and saw it.

"This has shown how many people we do know, and how many people we don't know that really care,” Shirley Scouten said.

"They know it's for a cause and people stop and pay a lot for a glass of lemonade,” Dennis added.

The Scoutens know they have an uphill climb to get their house rebuilt, but they say people like Callen, and acts like these, go a long way.

"Special children, they really are,” Shirley said. “And special parents,” Dennis added in agreement.

The lemonade stand raised a total of $1,656.

A GoFundMe page has also been created and can be found here.