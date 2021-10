Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Fire & Rescue has opened outdoor burning within the fire district as of Friday.

The rules and regulations for outdoor burning can be found on the website at www.redmondfireandrescue.org.

Please call the Redmond Fire & Rescue burning line, at 541-504-5035, to check the burning status before burning as it could change due to weather.