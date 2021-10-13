Redmond School Board huddles with lawyer, won’t challenge mask/vaccine mandates

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With just days to go before the state's Monday deadline for all school staff and visitors to be fully vaccinated (or gain exemptions), the Redmond School Board met privately and publicly with newly hired outside legal counsel Wednesday night, then decided not to file a court challenge to COVID-19 mandates.

The special meeting, including an executive session, came a week after the board on a 4-1 vote hired Dan Thenell of the Portland-based Thenell Law Group to look at possible legal actions after adoption a resolution to call for regaining local control when it comes to state mask and vaccination mandates.

Back in August, the school board passed a resolution on a 3-2 vote that “demands” the state return control of pandemic safety measures, such as mask and vaccine requirements, to local school districts, also threatening possible legal action, and rejected adding back an explicit promise to follow the mandates in the meantime. (Though Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline said the district would do just that, as it has.)

The resolution’s long list of “whereas” clauses noted that the state directed schools to return to full-time, in-person classes this fall, and required everyone to wear masks indoors for most activities at school.

Board Chair Shawn Hartfield said Wednesday evening she also plans to send a letter to the Oregon Health Authority requesting updated COVID metrics and data for a 30-day review on when local control might return.

Fellow board members unanimously supported her in that move.

