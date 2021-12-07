Redmond councilor urges preparation for marijuana dispensaries, runs into opposition

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you live In Redmond and you're looking to buy legal marijuana, you'll have to head to Bend or another city to do so.

Attitudes on marijuana and marijuana legalization have come a long way since President Richard Nixon signed the Controlled Substances Act in 1970, with legal marijuana sales reaching a record $17.5 billion in 2020, a 46% increase from 2019.

In Oregon alone, sales hit $1.1 billion, a 29% increase over 2019, according to a report from BDSA, a cannabis sales data platform.

This national shift has caused Redmond City Councilor Clifford Evelyn to try and take what he says is a proactive stance in preparing for dispensaries in the city.

He urged fellow councilors during Tuesday evening's meeting to get ready, if or when federal law changes, but was met with opposition from a majority of colleagues, as well as a city staff member.

Evelyn said he believes federal legalization is "inevitable," but City Attorney Keith Leitz says the city should not try and get ahead of a possible change.

Leitz says even if federal legalization happens, the city would have to understand how it affects the current statewide structure already in place.

