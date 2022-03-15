Deschutes County commissioners discuss homeless, other issues with Redmond city councilors

Discuss planned June town hall on homelessness issues

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners talked about several unique Redmond-area issues with city councilors at a joint meeting Tuesday evening, but also continued their discussions with cities on a new, coordinated and state-funded effort to coordinate plans to deal with homeless issues.

Other agency topics including a status report on the Skyline Village affordable housing project, a North County Campus, including a Stabilization Center, and the end date for the downtown district's urban renewal plan.

As they did with Sisters city councilors last week, county officials gave an update on legislation awaiting the governor's signature. House Bill 4123 . The county and Bend, La Pine, Redmond and Sisters were selected to be one of eight pilot projects around the state, each getting $1 million to work on better county-city coordination on the difficult issues of homelessness.

There also was an update on Oasis Village, a project to house members of the Redmond area's homeless community in small homes, similar to the Central Oregon Veterans Village that opened in Bend last Veterans Day and recently had its first program graduate. The organization is hoping to have its first residents this fall.

Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp said a Medford nonprofit, Rogue Retreat, was hired to provide technical assistance for the Oasis Village project, which has received about $1 million in funds from the county, state and Central Oregon Health Council.

The project will be located on two acres of a 10-acre county-owned site, with fundraising underway for individual shelter units and Rogue Village helping the organization to make it sustainable for the long term.

County Administrator Nick Lelack said plans are underway for a June town hall meeting involving all the local governments.

Commissioner Phil Chang said a big part of that town hall will be to first discuss who the area's homeless really are.

Mayor George Endicott expressed support for the new, coordinated effort and the upcoming town hall on the homeless issue.

