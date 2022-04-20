Redmond Mayor Endicott talks homelessness, housing and growth in State of the City

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During his 13th State of the City address on Wednesday, Redmond Mayor George Endicott tackled a number of issues, but the most eye-catching one may be the city's population growth.

In 2020, the city projected its population growth to be about 18,000 people over the next 20 years. This year, after new calculations, that number nearly tripled, to 50,000 people, bringing the city's expected population to 80,000 plus in 2042.

To keep up with that growth, the city has issued a record number of building and land use permits. Land use permits have steadily grown in the last five years, rising from 200 in 2016 to 350 last year.

Home building may be on the rise, but so is the price tag -- big-time. Between February and March, the median home sales price in Redmond jumped nearly $50,000, to $520,000.

"Our (median home price) is $530,000," Endicott said. "I don’t know how affordable that is for all of you sitting here in the room, but I know that’s a big number and we don’t see it going down any time soon.”

Endicott also talked about the city's effort to create more affordable housing. Earlier this year, the 47-unit affordable housing complex Midtown Place opened. The city is also planning a nearly 500-unit project, Skyline Village on the north side of town.

Endicott also touched on the current estimate of 200 homeless people living in Redmond. He said Redmond is working with Bend and Deschutes County to put together a homeless coalition team to help people living on the street.

The city also opened its first shelter earlier this year, operated by the Bethlehem Inn.