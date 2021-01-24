Romney: Impeachment trial after Trump has left office is constitutional

National Politics

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Sunday that he believes holding an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is constitutional, a position that puts him at odds with some of his Senate colleagues.

“I’ll of course hear what the lawyers have to say for each side. But I think it’s pretty clear that the effort is constitutional,” Romney told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

The Utah Republican said that he’s reviewed law review articles, which have shown that “the preponderance of the legal opinion is that a impeachment trial after someone has left office is constitutional.”

“I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?” Romney said, referring to the impeachment article passed by the House earlier this month that charges Trump with inciting the deadly US Capitol riot on January 6.

The comments from Romney come one day before the House is set to formally walk the article of impeachment over to the Senate. The chamber plans to begin the former President’s trial next month.

Several Republican senators, including Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Roger Marshall of Kansas, have said they don’t think it would be constitutional to convict Trump in the Senate after he’s left office.

