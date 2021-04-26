DHS launches internal review to address domestic violent extremism within its own ranks

National Politics

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday launched an internal review to address the threat of domestic violent extremism within the department, as officials have become increasingly focused on preventing domestic-inspired terrorism.

It’s unclear what, if any, internal issues at the department prompted this review, which will be led by department’s chief security officer.

The review on insider threats comes in the wake of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, and as the department repeatedly points to domestic violent extremism at the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to the US.

“As we work to safeguard the nation and our values, we must be vigilant in our efforts to identify and combat domestic violent extremism within both the broader community and our own organization,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas wrote in a message to staff.

“Violent extremism has no place at DHS and we will work with urgency and focus to address it,” he added.

Senior officials across the department will “immediately begin a comprehensive review of how to best prevent, detect, and respond to threats related to domestic violent extremism within DHS,” the department said.

