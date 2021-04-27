Justice Department has charged at least 400 people in Capitol riot so far

National Politics

The Justice Department has charged at least 400 people in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, according to CNN’s latest review of court documents.

The 400 known defendants come from 43 states and Washington, DC, according to CNN’s analysis.

The massive federal inquiry has added several defendants nearly each day since the attack, and federal prosecutors said in a recent court filing that they expect to charge at least 500 people.

There are hundreds of still-unidentified photographs of rioters on the FBI’s “most wanted” website, indicating that plenty of people who stormed the Capitol haven’t been charged yet — and that the unprecedented investigation continues.

This story is breaking and will be updated.