These 11 Senators didn’t vote on the January 6 commission
Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot.
The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.
Nine Republican senators and two Democrats didn’t vote on the January 6 commission.
These are the 11 senators who didn’t vote on the bill:
- Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
- Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri
- Republican Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana
- Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina
- Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma
- Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington
- Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota
- Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho
- Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama
- Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona
- Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
