Pompeo launches political group with 2024 presidential election in sight

National Politics

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a new political group on Tuesday aimed at supporting conservative candidates ahead of the midterm elections and with his sights set on the 2024 presidential election.

Champion American Values PAC (CAVPAC) will “protect American values and to help Republicans take back majorities” in the House of Representatives, the Senate and build conservative state legislatures and governorships, Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo, who has been traveling to key states and speaking at political events in recent months, has emerged as a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender among other former Trump administration officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations.

“Today at home, our foundational ideas are under attack more than ever before, and I intend to stay in the fight,” he said. “The focus, the fight and the desire to win will be at the center of my work leading CAVPAC and those who join alongside us. We will support leaders of character and integrity who are wholly committed to these same values and will work without fear to build our future.”

The former CIA director also noted that the “CAV” in the group’s name is recognition to his service in the US Army with the 2nd Squadron, 7th Cavalry in the Fourth Infantry Division.