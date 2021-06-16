Here are the 14 House Republicans who voted against a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

National Politics

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

While the legislation met bipartisan support in the House, more than a dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the measure on Wednesday. The bill, which the Senate unanimously approved on Tuesday, is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against the Juneteenth bill: