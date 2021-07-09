The week in 14 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
With Congress on recess, all eyes were on President Joe Biden in Washington this week. Biden defended the US troop departure from Afghanistan and sought to boost Covid-19 vaccination efforts at home and abroad. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes negotiations continued over the bipartisan infrastructure package.
Monday
- America’s partisan fireworks will be hard for anyone to put out
- Maricopa County supervisor on rejecting calls from Trump allies: ‘Whatever needed to be said, needed to be said in a courtroom’
Tuesday
- ‘They need a radical restructure’: Six months after January 6, Capitol Police struggling to adapt to threats
- Problem Solvers Caucus backs bipartisan infrastructure deal, calls for ‘expeditious, stand-alone vote in the House’
Wednesday
- US to send millions of Covid-19 vaccines to Latin America
- GOP Rep. Chip Roy says he wants ’18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done’
- Federal judge blocks effort to invalidate parts of new Georgia voting law ahead of July runoffs
- Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington, DC
Thursday
- Biden defends pulling US out of Afghanistan as Taliban advances: ‘We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build’
- Democrats look to avoid ‘circus’ as they push forward with new select committee
- White House doubles down on Covid-19 strategy as pressure from Delta variant rises
Friday
- Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren’t in place
- Justice Department says Trump’s reinstatement talk could fuel more violence from his supporters
- Biden to deliver major voting rights speech Tuesday in Philadelphia
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
