Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 2:14 PM

Mississippi asks the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

<i>Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Mississippi's attorney general told the Supreme Court on July 22 that Roe v. Wade was
AFP via Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Mississippi's attorney general told the Supreme Court on July 22 that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong" and should be overturned as she urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect.

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Mississippi’s attorney general told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong” and should be overturned as she urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect.

“The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition” Attorney General Lynn Fitch told the justices in a new brief, launching the opening salvo in the most important abortion-related dispute the court has heard in decades.

Fitch said that the case for overruling Roe is “overwhelming.”

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content