READ: Mississippi’s request to the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Mississippi’s attorney general told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong” and urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect.

Read the court filing here: cnn.com/2021/07/22/politics/mississippi-supreme-court-roe-v-wade/index.html

