Manchin rejects Pelosi’s call for deal on economic package ahead of key Thursday vote

By Daniella Diaz, Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer and Alex Rogers, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are at a crossroads over President Joe Biden’s agenda to transform the government’s role in the country.

The Democratic leader said Wednesday that the White House needs to sign off on a multi-trillion-dollar bill expanding the social safety net before House liberals vote for a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday. Manchin, a pivotal vote in the 50-50 Senate, told CNN “that won’t happen.”

The back-and-forth between two high-profile Democrats highlights the dilemma facing negotiators trying to nail down an agreement ahead of a self-imposed deadline Thursday. With a split Senate and a tenuous hold on the House, liberal and moderate Democrats are leveraging their power to make sure their colleagues support their top priority.

House moderates want to pass the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would spend hundreds of billions of dollars upgrading roads, bridges, transit, rail, broadband, airports, ports and waterways.

Meanwhile, liberal House Democrats want to pass a massive proposal known as the Build Back Better Act, which would expand the child tax credit, Medicare’s ability to cover vision, hearing and dental care, fund community college and universal prekindergarten initiatives, combat climate change and fund elder care and paid leave programs. The bill would be paid for, at least in part, by huge tax increases primarily on corporations and the wealthy.

But the conflicting demands of the two wings of the Democratic party have put Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi in a tough spot, as progressives push to strike a deal with moderates on their once in a generation bill. Pelosi said Wednesday that Democrats need to have “legislative language — not just principles” that Biden supports to move forward.

“It has to meet his standard,” she said.

But Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have criticized the $3.5 trillion price tag on the broader economic agenda bill, as well as individual components, including efforts to address climate change and increase the corporate tax rate. Manchin and Sinema have been engaged with the White House in negotiations over the bill all week. White House staffers met again with Sinema on Wednesday in her office on the Hill.

In response to Pelosi’s comments, Manchin told CNN “that won’t happen.”

“No one has been negotiating along those lines with the other parties here,” he said.

He added, “All we need to do is pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, sit down, and start negotiating in good faith. That’s it.”

Pelosi, who can only afford to lose three Democratic votes in the House for legislation to still pass without Republican support, didn’t rule out delaying the Thursday vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill but said Democrats are moving ahead.

Pelosi said earlier this week she won’t bring the bill up for a vote without enough support to pass. After Manchin’s comments, she said she has the authority to delay Thursday’s vote. Progressives have said they have enough Democrats to block the bipartisan infrastructure bill from advancing.

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.

