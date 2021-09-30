Trump super PAC cuts ties with Lewandowski after donor alleged unwanted sexual advances

CNN - US Politics

By Michael Warren, CNN

Donald Trump’s super PAC has severed ties with Republican operative Corey Lewandowski following reports that a donor accused the former Trump campaign manager of making unwanted sexual advances toward her last weekend.

In a statement on Twitter Wednesday night, Taylor Budowich, the spokesman for Trump, announced former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi would take over at Make America Great Again Action, the pro-Trump political action committee led by Lewandowski since March.

“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Budowich said.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom has alleged that at a fundraising event last weekend in Las Vegas, Lewandowski touched her inappropriately, according to Politico and The New York Times.

In a statement obtained by those two outlets, Odom says she was sitting next to Lewandowski at a charity event in Las Vegas on September 26. She alleges he touched her on the leg and buttocks, made sexually graphic remarks about his genitals and sexual performance, and showed her his hotel room key.

Politico also spoke to four eyewitnesses and two other people who spoke with her shortly after the event who corroborated Odom’s allegations.

CNN has reached out to Lewandowski and Odom for comment.

In the first half of 2021, MAGA Action had raised a little more than $5 million. The group has helped boost Trump-endorsed candidates in two special elections for the House of Representatives.

In Texas, the PAC backed Susan Wright, who lost her runoff in July to another Republican, Jake Ellzey. The group also supported Mike Carey, who is close to Lewandowski, in Ohio. Carey won the Republican primary in August and is running in a special election this November.

Lewandowski advises other Republican candidates and officeholders, including South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. On Thursday morning, Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury told CNN the governor has also cut her association with Lewandowski.

“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official). He will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office,” Fury said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.